TOWN OF DAMARISCOTTA

Nomination papers will be available at the Damariscotta Town Office beginning Monday, March 03, 2025 for the following positions:

_Two (2) Select Board/Assessors/Overseer of the Poor 3-year terms

_One (1) School Board Member 3-year term

_One (1) Great Salt Bay Sanitary District Trustee 3-year term

Nomination papers must be filed with the Town Clerks Office no later than Monday, April 14, 2025 by 5:00 p.m. Papers must be signed by at least 25, but not more than 100 registered, Damariscotta voters. Elections will be held on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Polls will be open 8am to 8pm at 21 School Street, Damariscotta.

Interested parties should call 563-5168 with any questions.

