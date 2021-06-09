TOWN OF DAMARISCOTTA, MAINE

The Town of Damariscotta is issuing an Advertisement for Bids for contractors interested in the following project: Miles Street Reconstruction and Sidewalk Project

The Advertisement for Bids documents are available at:

https://www.damariscottame.com/home/pages/town-projects

The deadline for submitting bids isJuly 8, 2021 2:00 p.m. EDT

The Board of Selectmen Reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

