The Town of Damariscotta is issuing a Request for Proposals from interested engineering firms for the following project:
Church Street Sidewalk Survey, Design and Engineering
The full RFP is available at:
https://www.damariscottame.com/home/pages/town-projects
The deadline for submitting proposals
is February 25, 2021 2:00 p.m. EDT
The Board of Selectmen Reserve
the right to accept or reject any or all bids.
TOWN OF DAMARISCOTTA, MAINE
The Town of Damariscotta is issuing a Request for Proposals from interested engineering firms for the following project: