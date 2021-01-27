Advanced Search
TOWN OF DAMARISCOTTA, MAINE

at

The Town of Damariscotta is issuing a Request for Proposals from interested engineering firms for the following project:
Church Street Sidewalk Survey, Design and Engineering
The full RFP is available at:
https://www.damariscottame.com/home/pages/town-projects
The deadline for submitting proposals
is February 25, 2021 2:00 p.m. EDT
The Board of Selectmen Reserve
the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

