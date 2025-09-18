Town of Damariscotta/Newcastle Shellfish Committee

The Shellfish Committee will hold a meeting:
WHERE: Damariscotta Town Office, 21 School Street
WHEN: Thursday October 2, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.
The agenda will include but may not be limited to the following items:
Grant opportunity
Any other business
