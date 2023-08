When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM

Where: Meeting room at Town Hall 21 School Street

The Damariscotta Historic Preservation Review Commission will hold a meeting. The agenda may include, but is not limited to:

Call to Order, Old Business, New Business, Planner’s Report, Discussion of purpose & duties of HPRC, Questions from the public, Adjourn

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THE MEETING, CONTACT MICHAEL MARTONE, TOWN PLANNER AT (207) 563-5168 OR BY EMAIL AT planner@damariscottame.com

