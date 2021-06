WHEN: Monday, July 12, 2021 @ 6:00 pmWHERE: Town Office 21 School StreetThe Planning Board will hold a public hearingon the following:

• 88 Main Street – Site Plan Review & Conditional Use Permit for J & J Jamaican Grocery & Gift Shop to utilize a smoker & deck for restaurant dining purposes, located at 88 Main Street; Map 006 Lot 029

All interested parties are encouraged to attend.Comments & questions may be sent prior to the meeting to Town Planner, Bob Faunce at rfaunce8@gmail.com

