WHEN: Monday, January 4, 2021 @ 6:00 pm

WHERE: VIA Zoom Cloud Meetings

To join please use this link:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82911434795

The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the following:

• 40 Field Road – Site Plan Review Coastal Rivers Land Trust Solar Array.

• 639 Main Street – Site Plan Review MSN Enterprises, LLC – Adult Use Marijuana

Store & Tier II Cultivation FacilityAll interested parties are invitedto attend via ZOOM link above.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print