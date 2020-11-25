Advanced Search
Town of Damariscotta Public Meeting

at

Proposed Historic Preservation Ordinance Amendments
When: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 5:30 PM
Where: Meeting to be held via Zoom
Meeting ID: 834 4791 2687

The Board of Selectmen will hold a public discussion on the following:
Proposed amendments of the Damariscotta Historic Preservation Ordinance.
The current ordinance was approved by the voters on March 3, 2020 and applies to properties within the existing Main Street Historic District.
The draft Amended Ordinance is available on the Town’s website
INTERESTED PARTIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND
VIA ZOOM LINK ABOVE

