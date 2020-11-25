Town of Damariscotta Public Meeting

Proposed Historic Preservation Ordinance Amendments

When: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 5:30 PM

Where: Meeting to be held via Zoom

Meeting ID: 834 4791 2687

The Board of Selectmen will hold a public discussion on the following:

Proposed amendments of the Damariscotta Historic Preservation Ordinance.

The current ordinance was approved by the voters on March 3, 2020 and applies to properties within the existing Main Street Historic District.

The draft Amended Ordinance is available on the Town’s website

INTERESTED PARTIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND

VIA ZOOM LINK ABOVE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

