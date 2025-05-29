The Town of Damariscotta is seeking proposals from a qualified vendor to provide insulation and complete the installation of insulation upgrades at the Damariscotta Fire Station. This project scope will include:

• Removing the existing insulation;

• Installing, with strapping, the insulation at the Fire Station for the drop ceiling over the offices, kitchen, and meeting room (apx. 60 ft. x 70 ft.) as well as over the drop ceiling over the truck bay (apx. 60 ft. x 70 ft.);

• Safe and secure disposal and recycling of waste materials;

• Assisting the Town in taking advantage of Efficiency Maine incentives to reduce the overall cost of the project;

• Davis-Bacon Act compliance and reporting;

• Completion of the work within four months of contract execution; and

• Completion of other work as required by federal reporting requirements

Proposals received prior to the time of opening will remain sealed. All Proposals shall be delivered by 4:00 pm on Wednesday June 11, 2025. Proposals shall be opened publicly at 4:00 pm on the same day. Sealed Proposals shall be clearly marked “PROPOSAL– MUNICIPAL INSULATION UPGRADES” and addressed to:

Town of Damariscotta

Attn: Town Manager

21 School St

Damariscotta, ME 04543

Visit the town website for more information and to view a complete copy of the RFP. Contact Andrew Dorr, Town Manager, at adorr@damariscottame.com with any questions.

Fire Station – Roof Replacement RFP

The Town of Damariscotta (the Town) is accepting sealed proposals for replacing the roof system on the fire station located at 27 Massasoit Drive in Damariscotta, Maine. The roof consists of 3 sections, at three different elevations. The bay roof covers an area approximately 70’ by 70’ with a truss constructed roof with a 5/12 pitch. The office roof covers an area approximately 70’ by 60’ with a truss constructed roof with a 5/12 pitch. The hose tower roof is a hip-style approximately 16’ by 16’, and is at least 35 feet from ground level to the roof edge.

All materials and labor required to complete the work shall be supplied by the Contractor. The cost and expense of all the necessary materials, labor, tools and equipment required to complete the work shall be included in the prices stated in the Proposal. Work is expected to be performed prior to September 30, 2025.

Proposals shall be marked as Fire Station Roof Bid and must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Proposals in a sealed envelope shall be dropped off or mailed to:

Damariscotta Town Office

Attn: Chief Roberts

21 School St.

Damariscotta, ME 04543

Visit the town website for more information and to view a complete copy of the RFP. Contact Andrew Dorr, Town Manager, at adorr@damariscottame.com with any questions.

MUNICIPAL Lighting Upgrade RFP

The Town of Damariscotta is seeking proposals from professional lighting equipment providers and installers to have smart energy efficient LED lighting installed at the Damariscotta Town Office (main level) and the Damariscotta Fire Station. The proposed project includes LED lighting upgrades for all lighting fixtures in both buildings. This project scope will include:• Removing the existing lighting fixtures, and providing and installing equivalent, energy efficient LED light fixtures in the same locations as the removed fixtures, using the same fixture wiring.

• Safe and secure disposal and recycling of waste materials, including old fixtures (fluorescent tubes).

• Assisting the Town in taking advantage of Efficiency Maine incentives to reduce the overall cost of the project.

• Davis-Bacon Act compliance and reporting.

• Completion of the work within three months.

• Completion of other work as required by federal reporting requirements.

Proposals received prior to the time of opening will remain sealed. All Proposals shall be delivered by 4:00 pm on Wednesday June 11, 2025. Proposals shall be opened publicly at 4:00 pm on the same day. Sealed Proposals shall be clearly marked “PROPOSAL– MUNICIPAL LIGHTING UPGRADES” and addressed to:

Town of Damariscotta

Attn: Town Manager

21 School St

Damariscotta, ME 04543

Visit the town website for more information and to view a complete copy of the RFP. Contact Andrew Dorr, Town Manager, at adorr@damariscottame.com with any questions

