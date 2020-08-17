The Edgecomb Planning Board will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on August 20, 2020 at the Edgecomb Town Office on the

application of Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts for studio facility improvements at Map R-1, Lot 38. The center’s site plan

review application covers the demolition of an existing building and replacement with a 10,000-square foot studio building.

Social distancing and masks will be required of all attendees.

