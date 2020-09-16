Edgecomb’s Annual Town Meeting is being replaced this year by a Referendum ballot of 66 articles in addition to the elected officials to be voted by secret ballot at the polls August 29, 2020. The polls will be open from 10 AM to 4 PM. This is necessary because of Covld-19 guidelines which restrict gatherings of more than 50 people.

For your safety and the safety of others I am encouraging absentee voting.

Requests for absentee ballots may be made:

1. in writing, then delivering to the offi ce or mailing to Town of Edgecomb, P.O. Box 139, Edgecomb, ME 04556.

2. by faxing a request to 882-7381.

3. by calling the Town Offi ce Tuesdays or Thurrdays 1-5 PM.

You may also call the Town Clerk at 350-0963, at any other time.

4. or you may pick up an Absentee Ballot Request at the Town Office Tuesdays and Thursdays 1-5 PM.

Email requests cannot be accepted.

After you request a ballot, it will be mailed to you starting July 30th and must be returned to the Town Office by 4 PM on August 29th.

You may also vote at the offi ce Tuesdays and Thursdays 1-5 PM. A request is not necessary when voting at the offi ce.

If you prefer to vote at the polls, they will be open from 10 AM to 4 PM on Saturday, August 29th.

Claudia P. Coffin

Town Clerk

Town of Edgecomb

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

