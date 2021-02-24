The Edgecomb Planning Board will hold a public hearing via Zoom on March 4, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. on the application of Edgecomb Solar I, LLC, for a proposed 4.95 MW (AC) Solar PV development to be located on Route 1, Map U-1, Lot 13 and Map U-2, Lot 5.

The Zoom address for the public hearing is as follows:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/94167999010?pwd=UFplUEhqRU9nV0VJVTZ

rYkRvYnhQUT09

Meeting ID: 941 6799 9010

Passcode: 543718

One tap mobile

+19292056099,,94167999010#,,,,*543718# US (New York)

+13017158592,,94167999010#,,,,*543718# US (Washington DC)

