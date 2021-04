Notice is hereby given that the Municipal Offi cers of the Town of Edgecomb will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 6:15 PM via Zoom Meeting in said Town to hear public comment on the following:

Referendum Warrant, May 21, 2021

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83470243183?pwd=R0IyNTVSUnBpVzBuaURmaXBMcVNSQT09

Meeting ID: 834 7024 3183

Passcode: 977401

Join By Phone:

+1 646 876 9923

Meeting ID: 834 7024 3183

Passcode: 977401

