Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Town of Edgecomb Notice of Public Hearing on Referendum Warrant

at

The Select Board of the Town of Edgecomb invites residents to a Public Hearing on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 6:30 PM to hear comments and discuss questions about the Annual Town Referendum Articles 3-60. Voting on these Warrant Articles will occur through referendum voting on May 21.

The Public Hearing will be held in person at the Edgecomb Town Hall as well as through Zoom conferencing. To read the 2022-2023 Warrant Articles or to join the meeting via Zoom, visit https://edgecomb.org

Join Zoom Meeting Via Computer:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89828978830?pwd=elpacHJsbUY0Vk90bWdmaUJDS0JvZz09
Meeting ID: 898 2897 8830
Passcode: 242779

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^