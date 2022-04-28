The Select Board of the Town of Edgecomb invites residents to a Public Hearing on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 6:30 PM to hear comments and discuss questions about the Annual Town Referendum Articles 3-60. Voting on these Warrant Articles will occur through referendum voting on May 21.

The Public Hearing will be held in person at the Edgecomb Town Hall as well as through Zoom conferencing. To read the 2022-2023 Warrant Articles or to join the meeting via Zoom, visit https://edgecomb.org

Join Zoom Meeting Via Computer:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89828978830?pwd=elpacHJsbUY0Vk90bWdmaUJDS0JvZz09

Meeting ID: 898 2897 8830

Passcode: 242779

