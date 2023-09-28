Advanced Search
TOWN OF EDGECOMB PUBLIC HEARING

at

The Select Board of the Town of Edgecomb will hold a Public Hearing to discuss the new sewer rates for Wiscasset Sewer District customers.

The Hearing will be held at the Edgecomb Town Hall on Tuesday, October 3, at 6:30 PM.

