The Select Board of the Town of Edgecomb will hold a Public Hearing to discuss the new sewer rates for Wiscasset Sewer District customers.
The Hearing will be held at the Edgecomb Town Hall on Tuesday, October 3, at 6:30 PM.
Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years
at
The Select Board of the Town of Edgecomb will hold a Public Hearing to discuss the new sewer rates for Wiscasset Sewer District customers.
The Hearing will be held at the Edgecomb Town Hall on Tuesday, October 3, at 6:30 PM.