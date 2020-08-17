Advanced Search
TOWN OF EDGECOMB MUNICIPAL OFFICERS' NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON SECRET BALLOT REFERENDUM

at

Notice is hereby given that the Municipal Officers of the Town of Edgecomb will hold a public hearing on August 19, 2020 at 6 PM At Zoom Meeting** in said Town to hear public comment on the following:
Secret Ballot Referendum Warrant, August 29, 2020
**https://us04web.zoom.us/i/79694724299?pwd=SW5DOWxGSEF
INml5QW5NQlhUcVo1Zz09
Meeting ID: 796 9472 4299 Passcode: 2r5ZUK

