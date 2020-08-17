Notice is hereby given that the Municipal Officers of the Town of Edgecomb will hold a public hearing on August 19, 2020 at 6 PM At Zoom Meeting** in said Town to hear public comment on the following:

Secret Ballot Referendum Warrant, August 29, 2020

**https://us04web.zoom.us/i/79694724299?pwd=SW5DOWxGSEF

INml5QW5NQlhUcVo1Zz09

Meeting ID: 796 9472 4299 Passcode: 2r5ZUK

