Nomination papers for the following elected offices will be available during regular business hours at the Friendship Town Office beginning Friday December 6, 2024:
(1) Selectboard Member – 3 year term
(1) Assessor – 3 year term
(1) School Board member – 3 year term
Completed papers must be filed by returning them to the Town Office by 3 p.m. on Monday January 6, 2025.
Town of Friendship
Nomination papers for the following elected offices will be available during regular business hours at the Friendship Town Office beginning Friday December 6, 2024: