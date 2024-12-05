Town of Friendship

Nomination papers for the following elected offices will be available during regular business hours at the Friendship Town Office beginning Friday December 6, 2024:

(1) Selectboard Member – 3 year term

(1) Assessor – 3 year term

(1) School Board member – 3 year term

Completed papers must be filed by returning them to the Town Office by 3 p.m. on Monday January 6, 2025.

