SWEEPING OF TOWN OFFICE PARKING LOT AND DRIVEWAY

BUSH HOGGING ON VARIOUS LOTS IN JEFFERSON

MOWING OF TOWN OFFICE LAWNS

ROAD GRADING BIDS

All bids must be submitted to the Town Office by 4:00 pm,

Friday April 3, 2020. Bids will be opened at 5:00 pm Monday, April 6, 2020.

The Select Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

Specs are available at the Town Office, call 549-7401.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print