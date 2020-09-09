Advanced Search
Town of Jefferson

at

The Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on an application submitted for: Timothy Levensaler for property located at: 6 Village St., Jefferson
Date of Hearing: 24 September 2020
Time: 7:00 p.m. Place: Jefferson Town Office
Mask and Social Distancing Guidelines will be followed.
The application is a Variance Appeal requesting:
Relief from building ordinance requirements regarding lot size and road frontage for multiple-unit housing.
This hearing provides you and those in your local Jefferson area an opportunity to ensure that the Board takes your values and concerns into consideration. if you cannot attend, but want your opinion considered by the Board, please send correspondence to the undersigned at PO Box 77, Jefferson, ME 04348
Donald Johnston, Chairman, Board of Appeals

