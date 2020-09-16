Advanced Search
TOWN OF JEFFERSON ELECTION WORKERS NEEDED

The Town of Jefferson is in need of Jefferson residents who are interested in working on the November 3, 2020 election. People who are interested should send inquiries to the Town of Jefferson at P.O. Box 77, Jefferson, ME 04348. Please include your full name and phone number. Interested parties should have their information to the office no later than October 1, 2020. If you have questions, please call the Town Office at 549-7401.

