The Town of Jefferson is now accepting paving bids. All sealed bids must be received at the Town Office by 4 PM Friday, April 16, 2021. Bids will be opened Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The Select Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. Specs are available at the Town Office, call 549-7401.
