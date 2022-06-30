The Town of Jefferson is accepting bids for winter sand. All sealed bids must be submitted to the Town Office by 4:00 P.M. on Friday, July 15, 2022. Bids will be opened on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 5 P.M.
Specs are available at the Town Office, call 549-7401.
TOWN OF JEFFERSON Winter Sand • Request for Bids
The Town of Jefferson is accepting bids for winter sand. All sealed bids must be submitted to the Town Office by 4:00 P.M. on Friday, July 15, 2022. Bids will be opened on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 5 P.M.