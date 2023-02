Nomination papers are available now at the Town Office for the following positions:

(ONE) SELECTMAN/ASSESSOR/OVERSEER OF THE POOR 3-YEAR TERM

(TWO) SCHOOL COMMITTEE MEMBERS 3-YEAR TERMS

( FOUR) BUDGET COMMITTEE MEMBERS 3-YEAR TERMS

Papers may be obtained during regular business hours. The filing deadline is February 17, 2023 by 4:00 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print