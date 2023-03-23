Town of Jefferson

The Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on an application submitted for: Pam & Jeff Jewett

for property located at: 2 Haskell Road

Date of Hearing: March 30, 2023 Time: 7 PM

Place: Jefferson Town Office

Mask and Social Distancing Guidelines will be followed.

The application is a Variance Appeal requesting:

A variance to build a structure on a non-conforming lot in shore land zone.

This hearing provides you and those in your local Jefferson area an opportunity to ensure that the Board takes your values and concerns into consideration. If you cannot attend, but want your opinion considered by the Board, please send correspondence to the undersigned at PO Box 77, Jefferson, ME 04348.

Donald Johnston, Chairman

Board of Appeals

