TOWN OF JEFFERSON EDUCATION BUDGET VALIDATION REFERENDUM AND MUNICIPAL RUN-OFF ELECTION FOR THE ONE-YEAR BUDGET COMMITTEE MEMBER POSITION

at

Notice of Secret Ballot Education Budget Validation Referendum and Municipal Run-Off Election for the One-Year Budget Committee Member Position on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Polls Open: 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. at Jefferson Village School. Warrant and Specimen Ballots are posted for review at the Town Office.

