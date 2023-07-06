EDUCATION BUDGET VALIDATION REFERENDUM AND MUNICIPAL RUN-OFF ELECTION FOR THE ONE-YEAR BUDGET COMMITTEE MEMBER POSITION

Notice of Secret Ballot Education Budget Validation Referendum and Municipal Run-Off Election for the One-Year Budget Committee Member Position on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Polls Open: 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. at Jefferson Village School. Warrant and Specimen Ballots are posted for review at the Town Office.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

