The Town of Jefferson is accepting bids for winter sand. All sealed bids must be submitted to the Town Office by 5:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 11, 2023. Bids will be opened on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 5 P.M. Specs are available at the Town Office, call 549-7401.

