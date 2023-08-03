Advanced Search
TOWN OF JEFFERSON Winter Sand Request for Bids

The Town of Jefferson is accepting bids for winter sand. All sealed bids must be submitted to the Town Office by 5:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 11, 2023. Bids will be opened on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 5 P.M. Specs are available at the Town Office, call 549-7401.

