The Town of Jefferson seeks a secretary to assist the Planning Board. Duties include completing and recording the minutes of the Board meetings. The Board meets the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson Town Office.

Please send resumes to the Town of Jefferson at

P.O. Box 77, Jefferson, Maine 04348.

If you have questions, please call the Town Office at 549-7401.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

