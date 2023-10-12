Advanced Search
TOWN OF JEFFERSON PLANNING BOARD SECRETARY NEEDED

The Town of Jefferson seeks a secretary to assist the Planning Board. Duties include completing and recording the minutes of the Board meetings. The Board meets the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson Town Office.
Please send resumes to the Town of Jefferson at
P.O. Box 77, Jefferson, Maine 04348.
If you have questions, please call the Town Office at 549-7401.

