Nomination papers will be available January 4, 2024 at the Town Office for the following positions:

(One) Selectman/Assessor/Overseer Of The Poor 3-Year Term

(Two) School Committee Members 3-Year Term

(Four) Budget Committee Members 3-Year Term

Papers may be obtained during regular business hours.

The filing deadline is February 15, 2024 by 5:00 p.m.

