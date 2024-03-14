There will be a Public Hearing Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 6:00 P.M. at the Jefferson Town Office to read and discuss the Town Warrant Articles. Articles will be voted on by Secret Ballot at the Secret Ballot Town Meeting Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at the Jefferson Village School from 11A.M. to 7 P.M. Copies of the warrant are available at the Town Office and at jeffersonmaine.org.

