The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

TOWN OF JEFFERSON TEMPORARY OFFICE HOURS

at

Due to a shortage of staff, the Jefferson Town Office will be closed on a daily basis between the hours of 12:00pm to 1:00pm until further notice – no exceptions.

TEMPORARY OFFICE HOURS

Mondays

8:00am -12:00pm
1:00pm – 6:00pm

Tuesdays
8:00am -12:00pm
1:00pm – 5:00pm

Wednesdays
8:00am -12:00pm
1:00pm – 5:00pm

Thursdays
8:00am -12:00pm
1:00pm – 5:00pm

Fridays
CLOSED

As we expect long lines, the following items can be done online through our website at www.jeffersonmaine.org under Links.

Motor Vehicle Re-registrations
Boat Re-registrations
All Hunting/Fishing Licenses
Real Estate Tax Payments


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^