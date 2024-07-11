Due to a shortage of staff, the Jefferson Town Office will be closed on a daily basis between the hours of 12:00pm to 1:00pm until further notice – no exceptions.

TEMPORARY OFFICE HOURS

Mondays

8:00am -12:00pm

1:00pm – 6:00pm

Tuesdays

8:00am -12:00pm

1:00pm – 5:00pm

Wednesdays

8:00am -12:00pm

1:00pm – 5:00pm

Thursdays

8:00am -12:00pm

1:00pm – 5:00pm

Fridays

CLOSED

As we expect long lines, the following items can be done online through our website at www.jeffersonmaine.org under Links.

Motor Vehicle Re-registrations

Boat Re-registrations

All Hunting/Fishing Licenses

Real Estate Tax Payments

