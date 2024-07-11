Due to a shortage of staff, the Jefferson Town Office will be closed on a daily basis between the hours of 12:00pm to 1:00pm until further notice – no exceptions.
TEMPORARY OFFICE HOURS
Mondays
8:00am -12:00pm
1:00pm – 6:00pm
Tuesdays
8:00am -12:00pm
1:00pm – 5:00pm
Wednesdays
8:00am -12:00pm
1:00pm – 5:00pm
Thursdays
8:00am -12:00pm
1:00pm – 5:00pm
Fridays
CLOSED
As we expect long lines, the following items can be done online through our website at www.jeffersonmaine.org under Links.
Motor Vehicle Re-registrations
Boat Re-registrations
All Hunting/Fishing Licenses
Real Estate Tax Payments