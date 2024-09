There will be a Public Hearing on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 7:00 PM at the Town Office to discuss the proposed Solar Farm Ordinance and amendments to the Building Ordinance to be voted on by Secret Ballot on November 5, 2024 at the Jefferson Village School.

In the event the Town Office occupancy limit is exceeded, the Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM at the Jefferson Village School.

