The Town of Jefferson will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 07, 2025, at 5:30PM at the Jefferson Town Office to read and discuss the Town Warrant Articles. Articles will be voted on by Secret Ballot at the Secret Ballot Town Meeting Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at the Jefferson Village School from 11AM to 7PM. Copies of the warrant are available on the Town website: jeffersonmaine.org and at the Town Office.


