The Town of Jefferson is now accepting bids for a 1 inch 9.5 overlay on the Egypt Road in Jefferson. The overlay will be from the Alna town line to Route 215, approximately 2 miles. The bid must include all aprons. Work must be completed by October 1, 2025. Bids are due back to the town office by 4pm on Monday May 5, 2025. Please call the town office at 207-549-7401 with any questions.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

