On Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. at the Jefferson Village School there will be a Special Open Town Meeting to discuss and act on the Jefferson School Budget Referendum which will be validated by secret ballot on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Jefferson Village School.

The Warrant is posted at N.C. Hunt Lumber, JJ’s Garage and Variety, Jefferson Market and General Store, the Town Office and on our website at jeffersonmaine.org.

