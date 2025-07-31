Notice of Secret Ballot Referendum, Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Polls are open 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Jefferson Village School. Warrant and Specimen Ballots are posted for review at Jefferson Town Office, Jefferson Market and General Store, JJ’s Variety and Automotive, and N.C. Hunt.
