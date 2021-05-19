Advanced Search
TOWN OF JEFFERSON ACCEPTING MULTIPLE BIDS SNOWPLOWING & SANDING OF ROADS WINTER SAND

at

All bids must be submitted to the Town Office by 4:00 pm, Friday June 11, 2021. Bids will be opened at 5:00 pm Monday, June 14, 2021. The Select Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. Specs are available at the Town Office, call 549-7401.

