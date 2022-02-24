Advanced Search
Town of Jefferson Notice of Public Hearing

Regarding Annual Town Meeting Warrant Monday, March 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM at the Jefferson Village School Cafeteria to read and discuss the Town Warrant Articles.
Articles will be voted on by Secret Ballot at the Secret Ballot Town Meeting Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the Jefferson Fire Station from 8 AM to 8 PM
Copies of the warrant are available on the town website JeffersonMaine.org and at the Town Office.

