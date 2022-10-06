Town of Jefferson Notice of Public Hearing

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Village School to read and discuss the Special Town Warrant Articles.

The Selectmen will discuss the Emergency Medical Services Article. The Planning Board will answer questions on the proposed changes to both the Building Ordinance and the Shoreland Zoning Ordinance.

The articles will be voted on by Secret Ballot at the Special Municipal Referendum on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Jefferson Village School from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

