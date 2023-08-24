Town Of Jefferson Road Grading Bids

The Town of Jefferson is now accepting bids for road grading for the Egypt Road (2.6 miles). All sealed bids must be received at the Town Office by 5pm Thursday, September 7, 2023. Bids will be opened at 5:15pm Monday, September 11, 2023. The Select Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. Specs are available at the Town Office, call 549-7401.
