Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Town Of Jefferson Road Grading Bids

at

The Town of Jefferson is now accepting bids for road grading for the Egypt Road (2.6 miles). All sealed bids must be received at the Town Office by 5pm Thursday, September 7, 2023. Bids will be opened at 5:15pm Monday, September 11, 2023. The Select Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. Specs are available at the Town Office, call 549-7401.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^