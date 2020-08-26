Town of Newcastle

Where: Newcastle Fire Station located at 86 River Rd, Newcastle

When: Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

The Newcastle Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing regarding the proposed Core Zoning Code.

The proposed changes are as follows:

• Enact the “Core Zoning Code” and “Road Driveway and Entrance Ordinance”

• Repeal Chapters 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, and 10 of the Newcastle Land Use Ordinance

• Convert Chapter 6 to the Floodplain Management Ordinance

• Convert Chapter 8 to the Mobile Home Parks Ordinance

• Convert Chapter 11 to the Shoreland Ordinance

• Convert Chapter 12 Section A to the Erosion and Sediment Control Ordinance, and convert Chapter 12 Section B to the Storm Water Management Ordinance

• Convert Chapter 13 Section I to the Archaeological Sites Ordinance, and convert Chapter 13 Section O to the Tower Ordinance, and repeal Chapter 13 Sections A-H, Sections J-N and Section P

• Convert Chapter 14 Section K to the Seasonal Conversion Ordinance, and repeal Chapter 14 Sections A-J and Section L

• The changes will be effective January 1, 2021

A copy of the Core Zoning Code is on file with the Town Clerk and is posted on the town’s website,

www.newcastlemaine.us.

LCTV will be recording the public hearing. For those who have questions and cannot attend, please email the Town Clerk PRIOoR to the public hearing at clerk@newcastlemaine.us and the questions will be read aloud and answered by the Planning Board.

All residents and interested parties are invited to attend. Due to Maine CDC guidelines, we will require physical distancing and the wearing of masks for attendees.

