The Newcastle Board of Selectmen have scheduled an Electronic Public Hearing to be held on September 28, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
via the Zoom website to discuss the following:
• General Assistance Ordinance Appendices A-H for 2020-2021
All interested parties are encouraged to attend.
To attend the meeting go to the Town’s YouTube channel.
If you have any questions, please email the
Town Manager at jduke@newcastlemaine.us
Town of Newcastle
