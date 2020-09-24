Town of Newcastle

The Newcastle Board of Selectmen have scheduled an Electronic Public Hearing to be held on September 28, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

via the Zoom website to discuss the following:

• General Assistance Ordinance Appendices A-H for 2020-2021

All interested parties are encouraged to attend.

To attend the meeting go to the Town’s YouTube channel.

If you have any questions, please email the

Town Manager at jduke@newcastlemaine.us

