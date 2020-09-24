The Newcastle Board of Selectmen have scheduled a Special Town Meeting to be held on September 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Foster’s Auction House, located at 811 Route One, Newcastle to consider the following articles:

ARTICLE 1: To choose a moderator by written ballot to preside at said meeting.

ARTICLE 2: Shall the Town of Newcastle, effective January 1, 2021, enact the “Core Zoning Code” and the “Road Driveway and Entrance Ordinance,” and

Repeal Chapters 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, and 10 of the Newcastle Land Use Ordinance, and

Convert Chapter 6 to the Floodplain Management Ordinance, and

Convert Chapter 8 to the Mobile Home Parks Ordinance, and

Convert Chapter 11 to the Shoreland Zoning Ordinance, and

Convert Chapter 12 Section A to the Erosion and Sediment Control Ordinance, and

Convert Chapter 12 Section B to the Storm Water Management Ordinance, and

Convert Chapter 13 Section I to the Archaeological Site Ordinance, and

Convert Chapter 13 Section O to the Tower Ordinance, and

Repeal Chapter 13 Sections A-H, Sections J-N and Section P, and

Convert Chapter 14 Section K to the Seasonal Conversion Ordinance, and

Repeal Chapter 14 Sections A-J and Section L?

Check-in will begin at 5 PM. All attendees are required to wear face coverings before, during and when exiting the tent. Attendees at the Special Town Meeting without masks will be asked to remain in their vehicle and listen to the proceeding through their FM radio at the frequency posted at the meeting. Anyone that does not have a face mask will be offered one. Please visit the town’s website, www.newcastlemaine.us, for the COVID-19 safety precautions and requirements for attending the meeting.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

