Town of Newcastle

The Newcastle Board of Selectmen have scheduled a joint Electronic Public Hearing with the Planning Board to be held on October 19, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. via the Zoom website to discuss the following:

The proposed Core Zoning Code. The proposed changes are as follows:

• Enact the “Core Zoning Code” and “Road Driveway and Entrance Ordinance”

• Repeal Chapters 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, and 10 of the Newcastle Land Use Ordinance

• Convert Chapter 6 to the Floodplain Management Ordinance

• Convert Chapter 8 to the Mobile Home Parks Ordinance

• Convert Chapter 11 to the Shoreland Ordinance

• Convert Chapter 12 Section A to the Erosion and Sediment Control Ordinance, and convert

Chapter 12 Section B to the Storm Water Management Ordinance

• Convert Chapter 13 Section I to the Archaeological Sites Ordinance, and convert Chapter 13

Section O to the Tower Ordinance, and repeal Chapter 13 Sections A-H, Sections J-N and Section P

• Convert Chapter 14 Section K to the Seasonal Conversion Ordinance, and repeal Chapter 14

Sections A-J and Section L

• The changes will be effective January 1, 2021

A copy of the Core Zoning Code is on file with the Town Clerk and is posted

on the town’s website, www.newcastlemaine.us

The Board of Selectmen have opened a public comment period for residents to send in their questions to be answered at the public hearing. All residents who have questions or statements can email the Town Clerk PRIOR to the meeting at clerk@newcastlemaine.us, mail them to PO Box 386, Newcastle, ME 04553, or use the drop box by the town office door. Interested parties can watch the hearing on the Town’s YouTube channel.

