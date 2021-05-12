Town of Newcastle

The Newcastle Board of Selectmen have scheduled an Electronic Public Hearing to be held on May 24, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. via the Zoom website to discuss the following:

• Articles for the Annual Town Meeting which includes an article regarding the Secondary Education budget.

The Board of Selectmen have opened a public comment period for residents to send in their questions to be answered at the public hearing. All residents who have questions or statements can email the Town Clerk PRIOR to the meeting at clerk@newcastlemaine.us, mail them to PO Box 386, Newcastle, ME 04553, or use the drop box by the town office door. The link for the Zoom meeting will be posted on the Town’s website, www.newcastlemaine.us on the day of the meeting.

