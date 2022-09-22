Town of Newcastle

The Newcastle Select Board have scheduled a Special Town Meeting to be held on October 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Newcastle Fire Station Community Room, located at 86 River Road to consider the following articles:

ARTICLE 1: To choose a moderator by written ballot to preside at said meeting.ARTICLE 2: To appropriate $27,559.25 from the part-time deputy clerk account and $31,935.31 from the undesignated fund balance for the purpose of establishing the position of Tax Collector / Treasurer and funding the salary and benefits thereof.

EXPLANA TION : This article replaces the current position of part time deputy clerk with the position of

tar collector and treasurer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

