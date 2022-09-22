Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Town of Newcastle

at

The Newcastle Select Board have scheduled a Special Town Meeting to be held on October 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Newcastle Fire Station Community Room, located at 86 River Road to consider the following articles:

ARTICLE 1: To choose a moderator by written ballot to preside at said meeting.ARTICLE 2: To appropriate $27,559.25 from the part-time deputy clerk account and $31,935.31 from the undesignated fund balance for the purpose of establishing the position of Tax Collector / Treasurer and funding the salary and benefits thereof.

EXPLANA TION : This article replaces the current position of part time deputy clerk with the position of
tar collector and treasurer.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^