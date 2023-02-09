Advanced Search
Town of Newcastle

The Town of Newcastle has applications available for the new Historic Preservation Committee:
The Planning Board recommended that the Historic Preservation Committee be comprised of up to five members, including at least one member from each of the local historic districts in Newcastle (Glidden Street, Sheepscot Village, and Damariscotta Mills), to be appointed by the Select Board. Preference is given to those who work in the field of architectural history.

Applications are available Monday, February 6, 2023 at the Town Office. The filing deadline is Friday, February 24, 2023 no later than 12:00 pm (noon). The Town Office hours of business are M-Th 8am-4pm & Fri 8am-12pm. Please contact the Town Clerk with any questions at 207-563-3441 or clerk@newcastlemaine.us

