The Newcastle Select Board has scheduled a Special Town Meeting to be held on June 5th at 6:30 p.m. at the Newcastle Fire Station Community Room, located at 86 River Road to vote on the primary and secondary school warrant.

Following the Special Town Meeting, a public hearing will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the same location for review of the proposed Traffic and Roads Ordinance. Copies of this draft can be requested at Town Office or found on the Town’s website at newcastlemaine.us.

