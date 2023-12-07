Advanced Search
Town of Newcastle

at

The Newcastle Select Board have scheduled a Special Town Meeting to be held on December 11, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the Newcastle Fire Station Community Room, located at 86 River Road to vote on the following:
ARTICLE 1: To elect a moderator by written ballot to preside at said meeting.
ARTICLE 2: Shall the town repeal the Purchase and Bid Ordinance? The ordinance will be replaced by a Purchasing Policy.
ARTICLE 3: Shall the town amend the Core Zoning Code Ordinance in the following section?
• Article 2, District Standards, Section 2. Lots, C. General, 1. a and b ARTICLE 4: Shall the town amend the Core Zoning Code Ordinance in the following sections?
• Article 7 Administration, Section 11 Large Project Plan, B. Applicability, 1. And 4.
• Article 7 Administration, Section 12. Subdivision, 1 and 2
All Newcastle voters and interested parties are invited to attend.

