TOWN OF NEWCASTLE FIREWORKS ORDINANCE AND FINANCE COMMITTEE ORDINANCE

at

The Town of Newcastle will be holding a public hearing on February 12, 2024, at 7pm at the Fire Station Community Room at 86 River Road to take comments on the Fireworks Ordinance and the Finance Committee Ordinance. This hearing will also be live-streamed on the Town’s YouTube Channel.

Proposed changes are available on the Town website at NewcastleMaine.us and in-person
at the Town Office.
For more information regarding the Public Hearing, contact the Town Office
at (207) 563-3441 or clerk@newcastlemaine.us.

