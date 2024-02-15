Advanced Search
Town of Newcastle

at

The Town of Newcastle has nomination papers available for the following Boards:
> 2 seats for the Select Board/Assessors/Overseers of the Poor (3-year terms)
> 1 seat for the School Board (3-year term)
> 1 seat as a Great Salt Bay Sanitary District Trustee (3-year term)

Papers are available Friday, March 1, 2024, at the Town Office. The filing deadline is Friday, April 12, 2024, no later than 12:00 pm (noon). The Town Office hours of business are M-Th 8am -4pm & Fri 8am-12pm. Please contact the Town Clerk with any questions at 207-563-3441 or mcameron@newcastlemaine.us

